Meta India's top executives, including CMO, asked to leave

Meta, Facebook's parent company, recently carried out its third round of layoffs, impacting nearly 6,000 employees worldwide. Recent layoffs have also affected employees in India. Some of India's top executives, including Avinash Pant, India's chief marketing officer, Saket Jha Saurabh, head of media partnerships, and Amrita Mukherjee, Meta India's legal director, have reportedly been asked to resign.



According to Moneycontrol, Amrita Mukherjee, who led Hotstar's legal team before joining Meta, has been fired. Mukherjee's Linkedin account states that she has been a part of the company for ten months. Furthermore, the sources revealed that the layoffs spread to various departments in India, including marketing, administration, human resources and others. At the time, Meta had not immediately commented on the recent job cuts in India.

One employee, Surabhi Prakash, a business engineer at Meta, took to LinkedIn to express her feelings after being asked to leave. She wrote: "Sad it ended but glad it happened. The anxiety is finally over." These layoffs affected employees at different levels within the company.

This latest round of job cuts is part of Meta's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs, a plan known as the "Year of Efficiency." The layoffs mainly affected Meta's business divisions globally. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously announced in March that the company would cut 10,000 jobs through two rounds of layoffs, scheduled for late April and late May.

Since November 2022, Meta has eliminated a total of 21,000 positions in various departments. Last month, around 4,000 of the 10,000 planned job cuts were implemented, leaving roughly 6,000 posts potentially at risk of being eliminated.