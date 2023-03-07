Meta may fire more employees in the coming months

The dismissal season has not yet ended at the finish line. According to the reports, the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg is planning to say goodbye to more employees in the next week. Meta had previously fired about 12,000 employees. Goal (previously known as Facebook) has granted "lower qualifications" to thousands of employees during their last performance review, which suggests more dismissals in the coming months.



Based on Bloomberg News, the dismissals of the second round can be made to meet the financial objectives. The report establishes that target, which used to earn a lot of money with advertising, now wants to focus on the "metaverse." The company needs to save money, so they plan to reduce jobs. These employment cuts are not related to anything else called "flattening" than the company is doing. People who know about this plan to reduce the work say that it is being done to meet the financial objectives and that the directors and vice presidents are asked to make lists of people who can be allowed to go. The company has said nothing about this publicly.

As per people familiar with the matter, the next round of layoffs can be completed within the next week. People who work in the plan strive to have it ready before the imminent parental license of executive director Mark Zuckerberg, who waits for his third child. A source mentioned that they hope to finish the plan before their departure.

Previously, Meta managers gave about 10 per cent of employees a "more meeting" rating, which is the second lowest rating in the company. The lowest qualification, "knows some", is not something that the company gives quite frequently. Apparently, the qualifications have been given to encourage high-quality work, and long-term thought, according to a company spokesman.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the senior target officials expect the low grades to lead to more employees leaving the company in the coming weeks. If there are not enough employees, the company can be considered another round of layoffs. Grades may have a negative impact on employees since many can take them as a signal to find new job opportunities. According to reports, Meta has planned to reduce your staff even more to maintain efficiency. Zuckerberg said he wants 2023 to be the year of goal efficiency. This resulted in some staff members complaining that "zero work" is being done because managers have not been able to plan their next workloads.

However, Meta did not comment on reports on the next dismissals. It seems that the recent review of the goal performance can be a prelude to more dismissals in the company. The low grades granted to some employees can lead to more of them abandoning the company, which could result in another round of layoffs.