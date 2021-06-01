Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Launches in India for Rs 23,999

Today, Xiaomi launched a new smart TV under its Horizon Edition TV series in India. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch screen in a bezel-less design. It also has Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, Android TV 9.0, 20W stereo speakers, and more.



Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 23,999 and will be available from the Xiaomi India website, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores, Flipkart and retail stores. In addition, Xiaomi also offers up to Rs 1,000 off HDFC credit and debit cards for EMI transactions.



In terms of specifications, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition features a 40-inch FHD screen with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle. In addition, VPE technology is said to deliver "stunning images and realistic colours." Xiaomi also said that it has improved technology over the years for accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and better colour reproduction.



It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core CPU combined with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. My TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs PatchWall with Android TV 9.0. PatchWall offers universal search, kids mode, live TV and sports, smart recommendations, Mi Home for connected devices, and more. You also have access to more than 5,000 apps through the Google Play Store, Chromecast built-in, and Assistant.



The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is equipped with 20 W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. In addition, it brings a 3.5mm audio jack and three HDMI ports. More features include Mi Quick Wake, which allows you to resume watching programs in 5 seconds, and Mi Quick Mute, which mutes the TV by double-tapping the volume down key button.





