Microsoft adds new security features to Windows 11

Microsoft announced the introduction of enhanced security features for Windows 11. These include updated app privacy settings and a new feature called "glanceable VPN." According to Microsoft, the new privacy settings give users full visibility and authority over their personal information. "Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognised VPN connection, providing peace of mind with just a glance," Microsoft said in a statement, DNA India reported.



Additionally, users have the flexibility to customize the VPN feature through Quick Settings, tailoring it to their individual preferences, according to the report. Microsoft also emphasized that Windows 11 PCs embedded with the advanced Pluton security processor provide unmatched protection capabilities, ensuring comprehensive protection from the chip level to the cloud.

This provides numerous benefits to users, including strong protection against malware, hardware-based attacks, and credential leaks. In addition, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called "account badging." "Starting in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files", added the tech giant.

Meanwhile, in a recent blog post, Microsoft Corp announced that it will provide access to the robust OpenAI language generation models to US federal agencies through its Azure cloud service. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft announced the integration of support for OpenAI advanced language models, including GPT-4 and GPT-3, into Azure Government, its cloud service for US federal agencies.