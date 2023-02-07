Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch

Microsoft Authenticator is ending its support for the Apple Watch. So, from now onwards, you will no longer be able to conveniently log into your connected accounts using just the handheld device, as MacRumors previously reported.

While the app's iOS 6.7.3 update mentions that it "removes Microsoft Authenticator from Apple Watch," it also states that you will be able to still mirror any Microsoft Authenticator notifications you got on your iPhone to your Apple Watch.

Microsoft first introduced Authenticator for Apple Watch in 2018, and it has proven helpful for anyone looking to streamline their multi-factor authentication (MFA) logins. Instead of opening the Microsoft Authenticator app on your phone to verify your identity, you can approve the sign-in through a notification on your watch.

We first learned about the shutdown in December, after Microsoft updated its FAQ page to note that users won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. It's unclear why Microsoft now drops support for Apple Watch, vaguely stating that watchOS is "incompatible with Authenticator security features."

For several years, watchOS has lost many notable apps, including Pokémon Go, Instagram, Uber, and more, proving that not every service needs a presence on your wrist. But of all these apps, the Microsoft Authenticator companion app is perhaps the handiest, and it's a shame it's going away.