Microsoft Brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to India: Play Console and PC Titles on Any Device

Microsoft has officially rolled out Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion and reinforcing its commitment to a fast-growing gaming market. The service allows users to play high-end console and PC games directly from the cloud—no expensive hardware required.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can stream and play games from virtually anywhere, provided they have a stable internet connection and an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. This move is expected to reshape how Indian gamers access and experience premium titles, offering flexibility and affordability in a market where mobile gaming dominates.

Play AAA Games Across Devices

One of the biggest draws of Xbox Cloud Gaming is its wide device compatibility. Indian users can now play their favourite titles on smartphones (Android and iOS), PCs (Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks), and even smart TVs from LG and Samsung. Microsoft also confirmed support for Amazon Fire TV Stick, allowing gamers to play on their living room screens without a console. Additionally, handheld gaming devices will soon be supported, expanding accessibility even further.

To get started, users simply need to visit Xbox.com/play, sign in with their Xbox account, and start streaming any game available under Xbox Game Pass. They can also stream games they already own through the “Stream Your Own Game” feature.

Affordable Access with Game Pass

All tiers of Xbox Game Pass, including the entry-level Essential plan priced at ₹499 per month, now include access to cloud gaming. Players just need a compatible controller—either wired or wireless, such as the Xbox Wireless or Sony DualSense controller—and a reliable internet connection with a minimum download speed of 10 Mbps.

Some titles also support touchscreen controls or keyboard input, providing additional flexibility for users on the go.

Early Impressions

During the India Today Tech hands-on session at the launch event, games like NFS Unbound and Hogwarts Legacy ran smoothly on the cloud platform, demonstrating its potential to deliver console-quality gaming without hardware limitations.

Microsoft’s Vision for India

At the media briefing, Microsoft described the launch as part of its broader commitment to India’s “mobile-first” generation of gamers. The company emphasized that cloud gaming removes the need for high-end PCs or consoles—making major titles like Forza Horizon accessible on even mid-range smartphones.

To promote adoption, Microsoft announced plans to partner with retail giants like Samsung and LG to offer in-store Xbox Cloud Gaming demos. The company will also collaborate with popular gaming content creators to highlight real-world gameplay experiences and showcase the platform’s performance.

Expanding the Xbox Ecosystem

This Indian launch is part of Microsoft’s ongoing effort to grow the Xbox ecosystem globally. Recently, the company partnered with Asus to create the ROG Xbox Ally series, the first handhelds bearing the Xbox brand. Microsoft also revealed plans to introduce the Xbox Fullscreen Experience to more handheld gaming devices in the near future, further bridging the gap between traditional and mobile gaming.

With the Indian rollout, Microsoft is positioning Xbox Cloud Gaming as an inclusive and accessible platform—bringing the console experience to anyone, anywhere, on any screen.