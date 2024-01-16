Microsoft launches Copilot Pro to bring AI-powered Office features to all

New Delhi: Microsoft has launched Copilot Pro, a new premium subscription for $20 a month that provides access to AI-powered features inside Office apps, access to the latest OpenAI models and the ability to build your own Copilot GPT.

The company announced the general availability of Copilot app for iOS and Android phones.

“Finally, we’re excited to bring Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more commercial customers by expanding the availability to businesses of all sizes, including small- and medium-sized businesses,” Yusuf Mehdi - Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said late on Monday.

Copilot Pro provides a single AI experience that runs across devices.

One can have access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, said the company.

“With Copilot Pro you’ll have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance and, coming soon, the ability to toggle between models to optimize your experience how you choose,” said Mehdi.

It allows enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator), ensuring it’s faster with 100 boosts per day while bringing you more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 became generally available for enterprises in November.

“We are excited to announce that Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now available for organisations of all sizes — with no seat minimum. We are also enabling our partners to help every business become AI-powered,” said the company.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now generally available for small businesses with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard Customers can purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 per person per month.

The company also announced Copilot GPTs that will let users customise the behaviour of Microsoft Copilot on a topic that is of particular interest to them.

“A handful of Copilot GPTs will start to roll out beginning today with specific purposes such as fitness, travel, cooking a