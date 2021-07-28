Microsoft Teams adds "Safe Links" against phishing attacks; Find how it works

Microsoft Teams has gained popularity during the new coronavirus pandemic. With Windows 11 adopting Microsoft Teams as the default messaging service and integrating it with the taskbar, the company is now beefing up security on the platform, adding Defender 'Safe Links' to detect phishing URLs.



Protection against phishing is important for Microsoft Teams users, as malicious links that are known to trick users into entering their passwords and credentials on bogus websites can regularly spread via email and messaging services such as Teams. Microsoft will integrate powerful phishing protection into Teams with the help of Defender for Office 365.

Role of phishing protection work in Microsoft Teams

The Safe Links feature in Defender for Office 365 will basically scan the URLs that users receive in chats to protect them from any dangerous URLs that could lead to loss of credentials and personal data. These links will be scanned "at the moment of click," according to Microsoft. "We are very excited to announce that this capability is now widely available," the company stated in explaining the feature.

Why do Microsoft scan URLs "on click"?

Microsoft says attackers have gotten smarter and are sending users harmless links that redirect them after clicking on them. These redirected phishing URLs make it difficult for detection systems to identify them once they are sent. This is why Microsoft scans the link after clicking it, which could help you identify dangerous links more effectively.

How effective is the "Safe Links" feature in Microsoft Teams?

According to Microsoft, the Safe Links feature can cover all messaging modes in Microsoft Teams: conversations, group chats, and channels. The feature was first shown in Teams a few months ago, and the company says that its "detonation systems" detect nearly 2 million phishing URLs created by malicious users each month, while more than 100 emails with these URLs are blocked every month.



