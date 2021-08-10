Microsoft working on a new Outlook app for Windows 10 and 11; Take a look

Microsoft is gearing up to release Windows 11 in the coming months, delivering what will be its biggest operating system update since it released Windows 10 about six years ago. The update is expected to bring radical changes to Windows, giving it a visual update, while adding several security and performance improvements. However, that's not the only update the Windows builder is working on, and more than one of the company's built-in Windows apps, such as Outlook, is reported to receive a major overhaul.



Expected to land sometime next year, Microsoft is reportedly working on a major update to the Outlook client for Windows 11 and Windows 10, according to a report from Windows Latest. The company's email client for Windows is configured for significant cross-platform functionality and is expected to completely replace Microsoft's existing Outlook clients for Windows, macOS, and the web.

Microsoft Outlook redesigned version

Expected to land sometime next year, the company's new One Outlook app is likely to replace the legacy Win32 version of the Outlook app, the Windows 10 (and Windows 11) Mail and Calendar app, as well as Outlook for Mac. Microsoft is also working to unify its OneNote for Windows app, with a new look that goes well with the upcoming redesign that comes with Windows 11.



Instead of multiple applications for mail and calendars in Windows, Microsoft will consolidate the Outlook applications into one application that will work in place of the existing Mail and Calendar application that is currently distributed in Windows 11 and Windows 10, according to the report. The company's "Project Monarch" plans for its next email client were previously revealed by the company when it showed the new interface in a screenshot earlier this year.

The report states that while the new and updated Microsoft Outlook app is unlikely to arrive until next year, users could test a preview version of the app later this year before Windows 11 is released to all users. . This appears to be supported by the fact that the company's One Outlook client has now been revamped with a new Outlook beta tag. Tags: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 11