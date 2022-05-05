Mother's Day gifts to indulge your mom in self-care

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate all that motherhood entails – care and love. So, let's take our moms, grandmothers and all custodians of motherhood on a journey of self-care. So, this Mother's Day, there couldn't be a better way to show your token of appreciation with Dyson's range of products that offer enhanced hair styling for mum or advanced air purification in her home.



Dyson AirwrapTM Styler



Good hair doesn't mean just a good hairstyle but a good hairstyle along with healthy hair. The Dyson AirwrapTM styler has Intelligent Heat Control, allowing your moms to achieve salon-like styles from the comfort of their home at lower temperatures to protect their hair from extreme heat damage.

At the heart of the Dyson AirwrapTM styler comes a radical idea: the Dyson digital motor to create a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect. Whether choosing to curl, wave, smooth or dry hair, creating a natural blow-dry look with a smooth finish, whilst helping prevent extreme heat damage, the Dyson AiwrapTM styler is an ideal way to take care of your hair health with no exposure to extreme heat.



There is an attachment for everyone, depending on hair type and the kind of curl one would like to achieve - a 20 mm long barrel for tighter curls in fine hair to 40mm barrels to create loose, bouncy curls or waves.



The Dyson AirwrapTM styler is available for ₹44,900, at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in, along with a 40mm long barrels set and 45mm round brush worth ₹7,790 as complimentary accessories.







Dyson CorraleTM Straightener



The Dyson CorraleTM straightener delivers enhanced styling with less reliance on heat, resulting in half the damage, whilst also being cord-free. With this gift, your mothers can achieve outstanding style anywhere, at any time – quicker[1].

The Dyson CorraleTM straightener is equipped with the pioneering micro hinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned.



Much like the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap™ styler, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool features three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures the temperature 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat.







The Dyson CorraleTM Straightener for ₹38,900 at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in. You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Tata Cliq Luxury.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde

With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your mom the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde for a clean and healthy home this season.



Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, and then diagnoses and reports them in real-time.







There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹52,900. You can also buy it from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales.





