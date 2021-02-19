Moto E7 Power launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 13-megapixel dual camera, and a 6.5-inch HD + screen.

Motorola announced on Friday the launch of Moto E7 Power in India. The smartphone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB of storage, priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,299, respectively. It will go on sale online through Flipkart and retail stores starting February 26.

Motorola said the Moto E7 Power is "100% made in India" and has launched in India before any global market. The smartphone comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Moto E7 Power: Specifications

The Moto E7 Power smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio.

For performance, Moto E7 Power runs on the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor along with up to 4GB of RAM (LPDDR4X). It offers up to 64GB of built-in storage. The smartphone also brings a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB. Motorola claims that a 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, and the phone offers 76 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of video streaming, and 12-hour web browsing.

Another highlight of the phone is 2x2 MIMO over 4G VoLTE. "With class-leading 2X2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, now you can stream or download your videos much faster over 4G VoLTE for the best entertainment experience," said Motorola in a release.

Moto E7 Power comes with a 13-megapixel dual camera with PDAF support. The camera comes with different modes such as portrait mode, panorama, facial beauty, HDR, and more. The setup also features a "Macro Vision" lens. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera.

On the software front, Moto E7 Power runs on Android 10 out of the box. Motorola says the phone offers a near-available Android experience. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. You will also find a dedicated button to launch the Google Assistant.

Moto E7 Power comes with an IP52 rating for water resistance, USB Type-C, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support (nano + nano), 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.