Motorola Edge 40 India launch on May 23; Flipkart shares specifications and price

The Motorola Edge 40 is set to be announced in India on May 23. Although the launch event is still a few days away, Flipkart has revealed the full specifications and price in India of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 smartphone has a leather finish, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera set up, an IP68 rating, a 144Hz display, 68W fast charging technology, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. Here is everything you need to know.

Motorola Edge 40: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 offers a massive 6.55-inch poLED display, which refreshes at 144Hz. The panel supports 1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR 10+ for a high-end content viewing experience. Motorola's new phone even has support for an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The new Motorola Edge 40 is powered by a MediaTek 8020 chipset, which is supported by up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It has a 4400 mAh battery under the hood. Motorola claims that the included charger can recharge the battery in about 10 minutes, which is a gutsy claim. The smartphone has support for 68W fast charging technology. Motorola has also provided support for 15W wireless charging. It has stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience.

As for optics, there is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. At the back, a dual rear camera setup will be found. This includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS support. A 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro camera accompany it.

Motorola Edge 40: Design

Motorola's next phone will feature a curved screen. On the front part, there will be a typical perforated screen design. It has slim bezels, giving you more screen real estate. The rear panel is finished in leather, which is something the teaser page has confirmed. It brings a dual rear camera design at the rear. The phone will be available in three colours including blue, green and black.

Motorola Edge 40: Price revealed on Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 40 will be available in India at a price of Rs 27,999, which is something the Flipkart listing suggested. The company has now removed the India price list for the Motorola phone. 91Mobiles took a screenshot of the price list before the page was removed. The accurate price of the 5G phone is presently unknown as Flipkart has disclosed the price that will be available based on a bank offer.

The next Moto phone price seems highly unrealistic because features like IP rating, 144Hz display, a high-end chip, leather finish, support for wireless charging and Dolby Atmos, and more are usually available with phones that cost more than 40,000 rupees.

If the Motorola Edge 40 is actually available for less than Rs 30,000 with bank deals, it would be a good deal for consumers due to the premium features it has. Speaking of which, let's take a look at the specifications because Flipkart has also revealed the specifications.