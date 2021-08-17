Motorola launches Edge 20 series smartphones in India: Find price, specifications and offers

Last month Motorola announced its next-generation Motorola Edge series smartphones consisting of the Motorola Edge 20, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphones. The company had announced that these smartphones will be available in Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia in August. Today, Motorola brought this newly introduced smartphone series to India. Today Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 20 series in India but with a tweak. It has introduced the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 and the smarter Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India.



Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion - Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 20 will go on sale in India on August 24 from 12PM for ₹29,999 on Flipkart and leading retail stores in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour variants. Whereas, the 6GB RAM and 128GB version of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion costs ₹21,499, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB version of the device costs ₹22,999. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will go on sale in India via Flipkart from 12PM on August 27.

MotorolaEdge 20 - Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz. It is 7mm thick. Motorola claims it as one of the thinnest and lightest 5G phones in our country. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset powers the device along with the storage space of up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Coming to the camera front, the Motorola Edge 20 comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle and microsensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The primary rear camera has UltraPixel technology and support for 4K videos and 5x closer macro vision technology. The telephoto lens features support for 30x digital zoom. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology. It runs on Google's Android 11 mobile operating system and it features support for a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology.

MotorolaEdge 20 Fusion: Specifications

Whereas, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch full HD OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U processor along with a storage space of up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB.

When it comes to the camera, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and micro vision sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front part, it has a 32MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology. It runs on Android 11 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company's TurboCharge 30 technology.

MotorolaEdge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion - Offers

The Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphones can be bought using up to 6 months of no-cost EMI option using purchases made using HDFC and ICICI Bank Cards. While the Moto Edge 20 can be purchased at a no-cost EMI starting at ₹5,000, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a no-cost EMIs starting at ₹3,583.



