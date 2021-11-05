Motorola May Launch Three New Feature Phones in India

After a series of smartphones, Motorola is ready to venture into the feature phone market in India. The Lenovo-owned company will launch Moto 10, Moto 50, and Moto 70. Feature phones will come with 1,750 mAh batteries, dual SIM support, and a two-year replacement warranty scheme.



Motorola has launched a number of smartphones lately. The company made the Moto Edge 20 series official in India and global markets including Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion, and Edge 20 Pro. The smartphone company also launched the E40 and other weekends in the budget and range category. half.

According to GSM Arena, Moto A10 and Moto A50 will come with an MT6261D chipset from Mediatek. Feature phones will feature a 1.8-inch color screen with a flashlight and a physical button. There is also an SD card slot, which can be expanded up to 32GB. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on top. The A10 won't feature a camera, while the A50 has one on the back. The third phone in the lineup, the A70, is slightly higher on the list. The phone reportedly features a 2.4-inch screen. It is expected to work with a Unisoc chipset. Other than that, it will also come with a flashlight, FM, and other features.

Coming to the price segment, the Moto A10 is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 1,500. The Moto A50 and Moto A70 will also be priced below Rs 2,000. However, Motorola has yet to officially announce the arrival of the smartphones and has revealed the pricing and availability of the phones.

On a related note, Motorola G51 was launched in the mid-range category and it comes with features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and houses a 5,000 mAh battery. The screen has a perforated hole for the front camera. The smartphone features a capsule-shaped camera module on the rear that houses three sensors.



