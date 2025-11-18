Narayana Murthy Revives 72-Hour Workweek Debate, Faces Pushback Over China’s 9-9-6 Comparison





Murthy said teams from his investment firm, Catamaran, had travelled across Chinese cities to understand their work habits and found the phrase “9-9-6” still widely referenced. “9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week, friends,” he said, adding that such discipline played a role in China’s rise.

He argued that India is at an “inflection point” and this is not the moment to slow down. If the country fails to reach a $10 trillion economy, he said, responsibility would lie with current leaders, not the youth, for failing to convey the importance of hard work.

However, Murthy’s comments triggered immediate backlash online. Many pointed out that China officially declared the 9-9-6 system illegal in 2021 following widespread reports of burnout, health issues and even deaths linked to extreme working hours. Critics accused Murthy of selectively using China as an example while ignoring the evolving global stance on humane work standards.

Social media users highlighted the mismatch between expectations and ground realities in India. “Great idea sir, but first give China-level salaries, infrastructure, and cost of living. Then we will talk,” one user posted on X. Another wrote, “India doesn’t need 72-hour weeks. India needs salaries that match rent, groceries, school fees and petrol.”

Several pointed out that long hours are already routine for many Indian employees due to traffic, inadequate labour laws and poor enforcement. “We are already spending 9 to 9, 12 hours in traffic,” one viral comment read. Others criticised the imbalance between corporate profits and employee compensation, saying workers are asked to sacrifice while companies reap benefits.

Some compared Murthy’s suggestion to Europe’s more relaxed lifestyle. One user shared, “There’s a saying in Europe — 10, 5, 5. You know what it means? 10 am to 5 pm, 5 days a week. They go for walks, trekking, meet friends, enjoy life.”

Murthy first ignited this discussion in 2023, and two years later, the divide remains just as sharp. While some believe extra effort is essential for India’s growth, many argue that development cannot come at the cost of health, dignity and work-life balance.



