National Technology Day: Quotes from Industry Experts on Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future

Over the last several decades, technology has had a significant impact on every aspect of our lives. Living in the twenty-first century necessitates becoming acquainted with the ever-changing world of technology, which has a significant impact on how we deal with everyday events. There are no exceptions in any sector.



Here we share the quotes from an interview with some of the industry experts on what they think about the Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future in their respective sectors.

"Technology has re-defined almost every product, service and experience today. It is also the backbone that enables sustainable solutions like shared mobility using EVs. Yulu, as India's largest shared mobility and Battery as a Service (BaaS) company, continuously leverages the power of technology to build solutions that are customized for India and factor in its infrastructure, road conditions, weather as well as the preference of Indian consumers. Operating at this scale is made possible by integrated systems that continuously communicate between each other to create a connected network of vehicles, batteries, charging stations and users. We use the Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced data processing methodologies and analyses to run smooth operations, predict demand and optimise the availability of swappable batteries and bikes, to provide a seamless service to daily commuters and delivery workers."

- Mr Naveen Dachuri, Cofounder and CTO, Yulu.

"Technology, when used ethically and responsibly, is a bridge connecting humanity to a better future. Today, technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), can be harnessed for good to bring about a positive impact on the economy, society and the environment. AI-driven precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, weather predictions and response, and sustainable business processes are some of the examples of AI technology playing a key role in furthering sustainability and managing environmental impacts. And with experts-in-the-loop, we are looking at enhancing businesses across sectors by improving productivity and reducing resource wastage, keeping the environment at the core of our business processes."

- Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit.

Science explores new knowledge methodically. Technology is the application of scientific knowledge for various purposes. The right blend of both is required for the overall growth and development of India in the long run. Technology products have become the face of this blend and have made life simple, easy, and convenient for the common man. However, with the advancement of technology gadget revolution in the Indian market, India also started becoming an e-waste dumping ground of the world due to its market size.

Environmental agencies worldwide estimate dumping of e-waste in India is likely to go up by multi-folds in the next 10 years. Already, environmental bodies estimate India generates lakhs of tonnes of e-waste annually. Currently as SSD and DRAM market is growing in double digits month on month, due to high demands also of white brands /non-brands have started offering low quality Refurbished dram / refurbished SSD chips & low-grade SSD is adding fuel to the dumping of e-waste in India by offering lower prices with low-end quality and would add to environmental hazards.

We highly appreciate a lot of initiatives that have been taken by the Indian government like banning the import of used electronic equipment, restriction of sales of outdated computers and computer peripherals, and continuous checking on the dumping of refurbished products which could add to e-waste issues in India

- Mr Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited.

"Today, technology has transformed every aspect of the world. When it comes to businesses, sales processes have evolved completely as a result of excellence in engineering and a focus on automation. We are proud to be a part of this tech revolution as we try to make customer relationships more efficient with sales tech. From reducing errors, and saving time to minimizing operational costs, sales tech has not only made every process faster but has also changed the way organizations sell today. The prime motive of sales tech is to help businesses scale and increase sales teams' productivity. This leads to sustainable innovation and consistently ensures that technology advancements, assist business development in all possible ways. Undoubtedly, the engineers and scientists of this nation have played a key role in India's tech evolution so far" - Mr Sudhakar Gorti, CTO Leadsquared

Quote from Sarbojit Mallick, Co founder & CBO, Instahyre, an advanced hiring platform based on artificial intelligence, enabling recruiters to hire top talent effortlessly.

"Building great teams is the foundation of high growth companies. Until now they depended on legacy technology and the spray-pray technique. Instahyre, with its advanced technology stack and suite of products, has been able to change the status quo. Technology can change how we interact, eliminate mundane tasks, and extract insights from vast sheets of collected data.

India has been the largest generator of engineering talent, and with a robust ecosystem of Indian and international companies coming up, India has become a global tech giant. Indians are building technology and are at the helm of Fortune 100 companies; you see a lot of examples in Adobe, Twitter, Microsoft etc."

Quote from Rahul Namdev, Co founder & CTO, Betterhalf.ai, India's new age and only matrimony product without the direct involvement of parents based on "true-compatibility".

"Technology is ever changing and there is always something new and different to learn. There are a lot of options available today. Everyone has the choice of different things within technology. I too have, and I choose the matrimony space to use the technology. There were some players but no one was doing out of the box thing which was the need of millennial, we introduced betterhalf.ai without the involvement of parents .As more people go online, they discover that the medium lends itself nicely to matchmaking since it removes geographic barriers and is more efficient and successful than old methods. Matrimony applications are the ideal blend of tradition and technology. Our group's mission is to make it extremely easy, safe and fun to discover and meet someone new. "

A sinusoidal curve can represent how economic development has progressed over time. We can safely credit its rise due to technological revolution across domains in the last couple of decades. This surge in tech adoption has simplified everyday transactions at an unprecedented rate. Modern advancements in technology, and the application of the same, have led to accelerated innovation and ensured the success of digital transformation initiatives. Technological factors are inevitable for generating economic development globally, specifically in India. The Information Technology sector contributes around 8% of India's GDP. A recent survey shows that IT companies clocked a software export revenue of INR 1.20 lakh crores in the first quarter of 2022.

Artificial Intelligence, Web3, and cloud technologies will help accelerate economic development globally. Future technologies will transform our lives in unimaginable ways. We need an integrated approach to reduce cost and increase efficiency to meet sustainability goals. Today's enterprise IT can significantly solve the green future goal by incorporating technology into everyday processes. This step is crucial for accelerating growth, streamlining operations, and boosting the quality of impact for the overall ecosystem," said Sunil Krishnareddy, SVP and India Head, Enquero – A Genpact Company.