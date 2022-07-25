Netflix offers an external subscribe button on iOS

Netflix is ​​rolling out an update to its iOS app that adds an external subscription button, which redirects users to the Netflix website to complete their subscription process. Apple has been in the news for its practice of charging up to a 30 percent commission on in-app transactions through the App Store. This eventually led to companies like Netflix and Spotify removing the subscription button on the app. Before this update, the Netflix app on iOS only featured a "Sign In" button; new users had to purchase the subscription externally before attempting to log in through the app.



The Netflix app on iOS now displays a notification when users tap the subscription button to notify them that the transaction will not be Apple's responsibility. Pressing 'Continue' takes users to the Netflix website through the web browser of their choice, where they can complete the subscription process.

Apple had to allow Netflix and other companies to link to its websites following a settlement with Japan's antitrust regulator last year. It had to loosen its App Store rules to allow external links in so-called 'reading apps', which feature content like music, videos, e-books and more. The Cupertino company still retains control over the criteria for qualifying an app as a reading app.

Apple's policy of directing in-app purchases through the App Store has come under global scrutiny in recent years. EU regulators have accused the company of abusing its dominant position and unfairly restricting access to third-party mobile wallets. The company could be forced to open up its mobile payment options. Apple is also facing similar charges in India for using anti-competitive practices in connection with payments for digital content.