New 14" and 16" MacBook Pros with M2 technology may launch in early 2023

We may have to wait for more for the 3nm MacBook than we previously expected. New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are on the horizon, according to a new prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, but they're unlikely to be the 3nm process. Instead, updates to the excellent professional MacBooks "will enter mass production" in the fourth quarter of 2022, Kuo tweeted this morning.



Kuo's information indicates that "they can still adopt the advanced 5nm node", which is the same process node used by recent M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. If true, that would mean Apple's first 3nm MacBook chips, rumoured to go into production later this year, won't debut in these machines.





New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022





Previous reports have indicated that Apple had plans to launch MacBooks with the new M2 Pro (not to be confused with the M2 MacBook Pro, the recent 13-inch MacBook Pro that runs on the regular M2 chip) and M2 Max chips this fall. Others have suggested that the M2 Pro chip adopt the 3nm node (which Kuo's leak seems to contradict).



While the current leak landscape is confusing, it will all (hopefully) become clear at Apple's launch event in October. We expect some new iPads, including an iPad Pro M2 and iPad 10th generation, to debut at this event and several Mac computers (including a possible Mac Mini M2).