New Jio plan for Rs 750 offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and more

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 750. With this plan, Jio offers 2 GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and many more benefits. The new Jio plan is already listed in the MyJio app, so interested buyers can purchase the app from there.

The Jio Rs 750 prepaid plan, in total, offers 180 GB of data for a validity period of 90 days. With the plan, users will get 2 GB of data benefit every day, so this seems to be the perfect plan for users constantly browsing social media. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls to any other network. Some other benefits include 100 SMS per day and unrestricted access to all Jio apps, including JioSaavan, JioCinema and others.

Reliance Jio recently announced another Independence Day offer, under which it offers extra benefits worth Rs 3,000 with a Rs 2,999 plan. Under this offer, Jio offers:

- Additional 75GB high-speed data, Ixigo coupons worth Rs 750 off Rs 4,500

- Ajio coupon offers more than a Rs 750 discount on purchases of Rs 2990 and above.

- Netmeds coupons offering minimum Rs 750 discount

Reliance Jio already offers various prepaid plans with 2 GB of daily data. These plans include Rs 248, Rs 299, Rs 533, Rs 719, Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 2879.