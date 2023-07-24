New Twitter logo finalized; Why is 'X' important to Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the new Twitter logo through a post on Monday. There has been a lot of speculation about rebranding the Twitter logo from Blue Bird to X.



Showcasing Twitter's new logo via post Monday, CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote: "X is here! Let's do this".





X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023





In another post, Yaccarino captioned, "Lights. Camera. X! Along with an accompanying image showing X in a building.









In a post earlier in the day, Yaccarino called the decision to change Twitter's name a "second chance." She wrote: "It's an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Musk confirmed in Sunday's post that if a good enough X logo is posted on Twitter, he will post it on Monday, July 24. He wrote: "And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and gradually to all the birds. If a good enough X logo is released tonight, we'll release it worldwide tomorrow."

Why is 'X' important to Elon Musk?

While Twitter's rebranding to X.com may surprise many, Musk has shown a desire to work on an all-in-one app called X. Earlier this year, he, too, merged Twitter with a shell company called X Corp.

Twitter boss Musk has often shown a crush on the popular Chinese app WeChat and wants to create a similar app, which he calls an "everything app." Musk's Everything app will include messaging, payments, job search, and more features. Earlier this week, it was leaked that Twitter is working on a new LinkedIn-like feature allowing employers to post jobs and search for talent on the social media platform.