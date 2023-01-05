NIELIT and Microsoft unite to train youth for cybersecurity careers

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Microsoft announced a collaboration to improve access to cybersecurity skills for youth, women, and underserved job seekers in remote areas through Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity.



These programs will be implemented in 30 NIELIT training centres in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with a particular focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the North East region of India, as part of NIELIT's efforts to close the skills gap. in cybersecurity in the country.

The global cybersecurity skills gap and the need for more diversity in the cybersecurity workforce are pressing challenges facing the modern digital economy.

As per the studies, the world needs 3.4 million more people to fill the gap in the cybersecurity workforce. To address these issues, NIELIT and Microsoft joined forces to train 1,100 underserved youth in cybersecurity in their collaboration's pilot year to help reduce the talent gap and create employment opportunities in this field.

As part of their association to increase access to cybersecurity skills, NIELIT and Microsoft will offer training and internships or employment opportunities in in-demand cybersecurity jobs to nearly 3,500 students.

Microsoft will support the program by providing training grants, curriculum content, certifications, and mentoring opportunities. The current program collaborates Data Security Council of India, Tata Strive, ICT Academy, and Quick Heal Foundation will also be involved in implementing the CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity training programme.

As a leading Information, Electronics and Communications Technology (IECT) testing and certification institution, NIELIT is dedicated to developing qualified professionals and supporting learners and trainers through curriculum design, development, and content acquisition.

"CyberShikshaa, a program offering over 400 hours of cybersecurity curriculum for underserved women engineering students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, will be implemented through NIELIT centres.

The program consists of 90 hours of Business English curriculum and will focus on the North East states, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ready4Cybersecurity, an instructor-led, virtual training program delivered by NIELIT Centers, provides 120 hours of entry-level cybersecurity curriculum at rural colleges and universities to prepare them for in-demand job roles in the cybersecurity industry cybernetics.

Students who gain industry certifications through the program will also access internship opportunities through the Future Ready Talent Program partner recruitment platforms. Both programs will be implemented through NIELIT centres and aim to give underserved youth and job seekers from remote regions access to state-of-the-art courses.