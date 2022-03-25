Noise launches ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha equipped with Bluetooth voice calling, Built-in Alexa, and more

Noise, the Indian connected lifestyle brand, has launched ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, made for urban trendsetters who follow a connected lifestyle. It is Noise's first smartwatch to have TWS compatibility along with a music storage feature. It sets the perfect lifestyle statement for fitness enthusiasts who love to lead the pack. The newly launched smartwatch is available across Noise's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline outlets at an introductory price of INR 5499/-.



Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is launched in six exciting colours. Designed to offer a glamorous look, the smartwatch has a 1.69" LCD screen with 500 NITS brightness. The smartwatch is one holistic proposition by Noise that has a Built-in Alexa feature, music storage feature, Bluetooth voice calls, immersive calling experience, and a wider screen. With the Built-in Alexa feature, users can ask anything to get voice responses to their queries. Noise is offering the best of both worlds with TWS compatibility that connects with the earbuds directly to the watch. This feature enables users to have a hands-free music experience and store more than 80 songs (notes: one song is 6MB*).

The smartwatch is equipped with a complete Noise Health Suite that helps fitness enthusiasts to keep up with their day-to-day wellbeing. It offers a Blood oxygen monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, female cycle tracker. Adding two new to the suite, Noise has introduced a temperature sensor and 24-hour noise detection. Noisemakers can spruce up their mundane fitness activities with over 100 sports modes and 5ATM water resistance to unlock more opportunities. ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha adds up to the everyday style with 100+ cloud-based & customizable watch faces with great personalization. It also has features like SMS, call & social media quick reply – via OTA.

Talking about the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder at Noise, said "Smartwatch is more than a lifestyle accessory, especially for fitness enthusiasts. With the unlocking of the cities, people are hopping back on the active lifestyle of the pre-COVID era. ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is a perfect match for the people with these synergies. This smartwatch brings a plethora of features including built-in Alexa, music storage feature, and Bluetooth voice calling in one device which will keep Noisemakers ahead. True to its best-selling portfolio at Noise, we believe ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is going to be the next choice of a smartwatch for customers."

Noise is setting a new benchmark in the global market. It is India's first homegrown brand to lead the smart wearable market for 7 consecutive quarters and has also ranked amongst the top 10 brands globally.



