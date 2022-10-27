Nothing Ear (Stick) with “lipstick” case launched; Price and Specifications

Before the end of 2022, Nothing announced their second product in India. Nothing Ear (Stick) is the UK-based brand's third and second audio product following the ear (1) headphones launched last year. The Ear (Stick) is meant for those looking for good audio with great comfort above all else and a case that is unlike any other TWS earphone case. The Ear (Stick) comes in a single white colour variant.



Nothing has valued the Ear (Stick) at Rs. 8499, which makes it slightly more expensive than the Nothing (1) Ear. However, remember that the Ear (Stick) misses out on certain luxuries that the ear (1) has. The company has started taking pre-orders for the headphones and will be putting them on sale live starting November 4. Initially, Nothing was teased at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in September this year.

Nothing Ear (Stick): Specifications

The Nothing Ear (Stick) looks more like a fashion accessory than audio equipment. The Ear (Stick) earphones feature a custom 12.6mm driver, and the built-in battery can last up to 29 hours on a single charge. Please note that the headphones can last up to 7 hours on a single charge.

The case is where all the attention goes. It's still transparent, like all of Nothing's other products, but the cylindrical shape looks like a lipstick case; it even has a red element inside to mimic the tip. You twist the case open and reach for your headphones, which look identical to the headphones (1). The only difference is that this is a half-in-ear design, which means there are no silicone tips.

The earbuds feature pressure-sensitive "pinch" controls similar to the Apple AirPods 3rd Generation. There is no ANC, but there are 3 microphones to provide better voice isolation during voice calls. The Nothing X app, which is required for Android and iOS users, allows you to customize controls, adjust equalizer settings, and update the firmware. Nothing Phone (1) users do not need to download this app as Nothing OS has these settings built in.



