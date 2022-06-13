Nothing Phone (1) first look officially unveiled; Know more

Nothing has just recently confirmed the launch date of its first smartphone. Now it looks like the company has started teasing its next phone. It has officially shared a new promotional poster, which reveals what the design of the Nothing Phone (1) could be. Here's everything we know about the phone so far.



While the company hasn't fully revealed the design, the poster indicates that the Nothing (1) phone has a metal chassis. It's a bit hard to tell how many cameras this one has. Some reports have claimed that the device will arrive with a dual rear camera setup. An LED flash will accompany it. The rear panel also appears to have a set of magnetic connectors. The device is likely to be offered in a white colour option. We should have more clarity on the design in the coming days as the company releases more teasers.

The brand previously indicated that the phone could have a unique see-through design, something we've also seen on Nothing's wireless earphones. The Nothing (1) phone comes with support for wireless charging technology. We expect it to offer fast wired charging of at least 65W, which has become the industry standard. A recent leak suggested that the Nothing phone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED screen that will run at 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display panel will reportedly have flat edges.

The Nothing smartphone will likely pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, which the company has previously hinted at. However, the name of the chipset is still unknown. The brand is expected to enter the premium segment, and the device could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+ chipset. Some reports also claim that the device may use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

The Nothing (1) phone will launch in India and global markets on July 12. The device will be purchased through Flipkart, as the company has already published a page dedicated to the phone. The virtual event will begin at 8:30 p.m., and users can stream it live through the company's official YouTube channel.

The Nothing (1) phone is said to start at around €500, around Rs 41,519 in India when converted. However, if the company plans to target the Rs 40,000 price range, the device could compete against popular phones like the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more.



