Follow ideals of Sant Sevalal Maharaj: DC

Nalgonda: District Collector B Chandrasekhar called upon people to follow the path of truth, honesty, and righteousness preached by Sant Sevalal Maharaj. He was the chief guest at the 287th birth anniversary celebrations held at Clock Tower Chowrasta in Nalgonda on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said Sant Sevalal Maharaj worked to eradicate superstitions among the Lambada and tribal communities and strived for their upliftment.

Inspired by his ideals, the government is committed to delivering constitutional rights and welfare schemes to the poor and marginalized sections. He urged people to carry forward the saint’s teachings of justice and dharma.

The Jayanti celebrations are being organized across all constituencies and mandals in the district. Nalgonda Mayor Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy described Sant Sevalal Maharaj as a spiritual guide who preached service, righteousness, and equality, guiding society through satsangs.

The meeting, chaired by Praveen Naik, was attended by tribal welfare officials, community leaders, Additional SP Ramesh, Deputy Mayor Ashraf Ali, and others. District officials garlanded the saint’s portrait and paid rich tributes.