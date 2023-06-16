Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11, go on sale on Flipkart: All details

The Nothing Phone (2) release date is finally out. The 5G phone will arrive in India and global markets on July 11. The company has confirmed the date to the media. The event will occur at 8:30 p.m. in India. Let's look at the upcoming Nothing phone's design, price, and specs.



Nothing Phone (2): Confirmed Specifications

The Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which the OnePlus 11R smartphone is also using. The device has a 6.7-inch screen and a 4700 mAh battery under the hood. While the company has not confirmed the charging details, we expect it to offer support for fast charging technology because it was also available with the Nothing Phone (1). The older version supports 33W fast charging support, but the company didn't bundle a charger in the retail box. It won't likely offer a charger with the Phone (2) as well because the first-generation product didn't have it. The details about the rear and front camera sensors are unknown for now. The company has yet to reveal the details of the camera sensors.

Nothing Phone (2): Expected Design

The latest Nothing phone is expected to have a similar design to the Nothing Phone (1). The company has hinted at this in a recent interview, and the rumour mill has previously suggested as well. When the company's CEO, Carl Pei, was asked about the Glyph interface with LEDs on the back that we saw on the phone (1), Pei claimed that the upcoming 5G phone would have more customization options and functionality.

This suggests that we will see the same design. The company has also hinted that the main focus this time is to improve and offer a better software experience to users. He didn't explicitly mention that we'll be getting the same LED design on the back of the phone (2), but mentioning more customization options suggests Nothing plans to offer an older design. The new Nothing phone may come with changes to the back panel to give users a refreshed look. The brand has previously confirmed that the new 5G phone features an aluminium side frame. We'll likely get more details on the design department as soon as the launch event gets closer.

Nothing Phone (2): Expected Price in India

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in India and will be on sale via Flipkart as teasers of this 5G phone are already on this e-commerce platform. At the same price range, the phone (2) is likely to compete with phones like the OnePlus 11R and Pixel 7a, which is a prediction based on the specs the company has officially confirmed. To recall, Nothing Phone (1) became available in India for Rs 32,999.

Nothing also revealed that its new Phone (2) smartphone will be eligible to receive three years of Android operating system updates and four years of security patches. The company has promised that the latest version of Nothing OS will bring users a faster experience and more features. We expect the device to ship out of the box with the Android 13 operating system because the company offers the latest operating system with its new device.