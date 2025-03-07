Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro India Prices, Sale Date, Exchange Offer

The Nothing Phone 3a series, unveiled on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, features two models: Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Sales in India are set to begin on March 11 via Flipkart, which has introduced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme to facilitate smartphone trade-ins for buyers.

Flipkart's GEV programme allows users to trade in their existing smartphones for the Nothing Phone 3a or 3a Pro while ensuring they receive full exchange value. Unlike standard exchange programmes that factor in device condition, this initiative guarantees the exchange value provided at checkout without deductions.

Customers can check the trade-in value by logging into Flipkart, selecting the desired model, and entering details of their current device. The system auto-applies the exchange value, streamlining the process. During delivery, personnel will verify the device's make and model using a diagnostics app but will not assess physical condition or functionality.

The GEV programme applies to Android smartphones released after 2020 and iPhone models launched post-2018. Eligible devices will receive the pre-determined exchange value displayed during checkout.

Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro Pricing in India

The Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, with the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 26,999. A 12GB + 256GB version is available in select global markets. The device is offered in Black, Blue, and White.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is available at Rs 33,999. The Pro variant comes in Black and Grey.

