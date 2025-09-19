Notion 3.0 Launches Powerful AI Agent That Works Like a Human Teammate

Notion has unveiled one of its most ambitious updates yet with the rollout of Notion 3.0, headlined by the launch of a brand-new AI Agent. Positioned as more than just a smart assistant, this feature aims to become a reliable teammate, capable of carrying out a wide range of tasks within the platform.

The company says its AI Agent is built to take on responsibilities users typically manage themselves — from building new pages and organising databases to pulling updates from external apps like Slack or even the open web. According to Notion, the goal is simple: to make digital workspaces smarter, faster, and deeply personalised at a time when teams and individuals alike are turning to automation to cut down on repetitive tasks.

“Notion’s AI Agent can handle almost everything a human can do within Notion,” cofounder Akshay Kothari said, underscoring the tool’s broad capabilities.

A Smarter Way to Work

The standout feature of the AI Agent lies in its ability to “remember” how each user works. To achieve this, Notion has built editable profiles that store learned behaviours and habits. These memories aren’t locked in — users can tweak or reset them anytime to ensure the AI works exactly as intended.

For greater flexibility, multiple profiles can also be created, each programmed with different behaviours. This allows the same tool to function in unique ways depending on whether it’s helping an individual plan a vacation or assisting a marketing team with campaign strategies.

Everyday and Professional Use Cases

Notion has highlighted a wide spectrum of potential use cases. On a personal level, the AI Agent can help organise watchlists for movies, plan travel itineraries, or even track favourite cafes. For professionals, it can draft campaign emails, merge team feedback into reports, or transform meeting notes into actionable tasks.

Kothari has previously showcased the tool’s versatility in demos, including a personalised movie database with Rotten Tomatoes ratings and a log of visited coffee shops. These examples reinforce that the AI Agent is not limited to corporate environments but can seamlessly blend into daily life.

Independent Productivity

Another major leap is the agent’s ability to work autonomously for up to 20 minutes at a time, handling hundreds of pages simultaneously. Unlike earlier AI features that demanded constant user prompts, this upgrade allows the AI to plan and execute tasks on its own — a capability that could be especially valuable in large and complex workspaces.

Looking Ahead

Notion has confirmed that further personalisation options are on the way. While multiple profiles are already supported, the company is working on advanced controls that will enable users to design fully customised AI teammates, each tailored for specific roles or projects.

With Notion 3.0, the company isn’t just adding another feature — it’s reimagining how people can collaborate with technology. By merging automation with memory, adaptability, and independence, Notion’s AI Agent positions itself as a true digital partner for work and everyday life.