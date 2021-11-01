November 1 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 1, 2021. Let's begin...



Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 including Reliance JioPhone Next

This month many smartphones are going to launch like Nokia X50, Xiaomi Redmi K40, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Realme 9 and many more. The list also includes Reliance JioPhone Next.

Find Steps to Download PUBG New State on iPhone

So if you are a PUBG fan, you must know how to download the next PUBG New State on iPhone. Notably, PUBG New State is said to come with more game modes and much better graphics than the original title that launched in 2017.

Buy Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 55,900; Check out the deal

The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at ₹ 79,990 and can be purchased for ₹ 55,900 from this reseller in India during the Diwali sale. Last month, Apple released its iPhone 13 smartphones, a new iPad and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch.

Diwali 2021: Air purification- Need of the hour

Diwali is just around the corner and the crackers are going to add to the pollution. Modern home design contributes to this problem further, with homes globally now better sealed, leading to static air and bad circulation of airflow within the home. Pollution can effectively build up.

Diwali 2021: Five Gadgets under 5K to gift this Diwali

Diwali 2021 is coming and you must be considering some cool gadgets to gift to your loved ones. Check them out here, we have listed out a few gadgets that cost less than 5K.

XGIMI launches 'Elfin', an award-winning, super sleek projector in India

This new offering ups the home entertainment quotient substantially with its intelligent adaptive technology and acclaimed design. From specifications, pricing to availability all that you need to know about this smart projector.

Nokia T20 Tablet Price Starts at Rs. 15,499 Launched in India

Nokia T20 got launched in India on Monday as the first Android tablet by the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. Nokia T20 price in India starts at Rs. 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only variant in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Nokia T20 offers 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage by up to 512GB.