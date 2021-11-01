Diwali 2021: Five Gadgets under 5K to gift this Diwali

Diwali 2021 is just a few days away. Nowadays, people have started buying electronic items as gifts to their loved ones on this special occasion. If you are planning to gift some cool gadgets or electronic items for your friend or family members, here are the top 5 gadgets to gift this festive season:

boAt Airdopes 121v2 – INR 1,199



With a dual-tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow with Airdopes 121v2. Airdopes 121v2 offers a nonstop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case. 1-year warranty from the date of purchase, Charging Time: 2 Hours, Standby Time: 100 Hours. boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers a truly wireless experience for real-time audio with Bluetooth v5.0

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite – INR1,799

One of the best things that you can do is buy your loved ones a streaming device. At present, there are many streaming devices available in the market. One of the best ones is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Alexa Voice Remote Lite. One of the most affordable Fire TV Stick - Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other Apps. Subscription fees may apply.

Mi Smart Band 5 – INR 1,999

India's No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch AMOLED Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), Women's Health Tracking. Tracks 11 professional sports modes (including Yoga and Rope skipping). Run-on the go with Automatic activity detection (Running and Walking).5ATM Water Resistant- recognizes swimming mode. Stress monitoring with Guided breathing exercises to lower the stress level. Women health monitoring- menstrual cycle tracking and notification.

Apple AirTag -- INR 2,499

Apple AirTag is ideal for someone in your house who often forgets things such as keys and a wallet. A single AirTag costs INR 2,499 whereas a pack of four costs INR 10,490. Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app. Precision Finding with Ultra-Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag on select iPhone models. Precision Finding compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen -- INR 3,649

A smart speaker can be one of the best gifts as it is the nodal point to control all smart home devices. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is powered by Alexa and it comes with a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker and it acts as your smart home hub.



