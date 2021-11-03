November 3 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 3, 2021. Let's begin...



What Apple is offering with iPhone servicing

Apple has updated its policy on loaning devices to customers whose devices require an extended period of repair. Apple will offer this smartphone while your iPhone is being repaired.

Clubhouse update: Bring support for five Indian languages with the latest update

Local language support is coming to Clubhouse with additional 13 new languages to the platform, including five Indian languages. Meanwhile, the app has been updated to feature the first Indian user on their app icon.

Diwali 2021: How to share Diwali stickers on WhatsApp and Instagram

Diwali is just around the corner, we celebrate new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness during this festival. To add more sparkle to their Stories and celebrations, Instagram has released new stickers.

Nintendo to make 20 percent fewer switches due to chip shortage: Report

The global chip shortage is affecting all areas of technology, and their grip on electronics does not appear to be diminishing anytime soon. As per a report, Nintendo will only produce 24 million units until March 2022.

Facebook is discontinuing its facial recognition feature

Meta (earlier known as Facebook) is discontinuing Facebook's facial recognition feature after a long battle for privacy. Meta says the change will be implemented in the next few weeks. The feature has been opt-in since 2019.

Tesla has not signed contract with Hertz: Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said no contract has been signed with Hertz after the rental car company announced a deal that led to Tesla's market value surpassing $1 trillion, media reports say.

Netflix to launch mobile games for Android users

As it seeks to break into the game subscription market, video streaming giant Netflix has announced that it is launching its first mobile games worldwide, initially for Android devices.