Clubhouse update: Bring support for five Indian languages ​​with the latest update

Clubhouse announced local language support on Wednesday, adding 13 new languages ​​to the app, including five Indian languages. These new languages ​​will arrive first on Android, and iOS devices will be supported at a later date. The app has also added Anirudh Deshmukh as the first Indian user to appear on their app icon.

At a press conference held on the platform, the company announced that it is rolling out support for Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Other languages ​​added as part of the localization feature include French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish. "It has honestly amazed us that people in so many countries have managed to come together to do this on an app that only supports English," the company mentioned on its blog.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse has updated its app icon to introduce Anirudh Deshmukh from Mumbai, the first Indian to appear on the app icon. Clubhouse regularly updates its app icon with images of the platform's users, and Deshmukh, a singer who hosts a late night show called "Late Night Jam," the social audio platform is the last user on the icon. The app previously featured creator Mandiie Martinez, creator and owner of the Chingona AF club for the Latino community, for October.

The company revealed during the press conference that the average user spends 70 minutes on the app a day, but said they had no breaks by country. Founder Paul Davison also explained the company's moderation features and stated that the company would work on additional features in the app for user safety, while stating that there was no one-size-fits-all solution to address abuse on the platform. Co-founder Rohan Seth also stated that the app was working on refining algorithms for better discovery to help users find better content on the platform and add features like categories and universal search.