What Apple is offering with iPhone servicing

Giving your smartphone in for repair can be a hassle, especially when you have to leave the device at the service center. Not having an alternative device can be challenging, especially when the repair period is expected to take a few days. If you have an iPhone, finding an alternative device on your own can also be challenging for a number of reasons. To help its customers, Apple now offers an iPhone XR as a "loaner device" during their phone repair period.



As per a report by MacRumors, Apple has been providing users with an iPhone 8 as a loaner device to use while their device is being repaired, but as of November 4, they will be provided with an iPhone XR. This will extend to customers in the US and other regions where Apple decides that the phone should be mailed to an Apple service center, according to the report.



This can be useful for users who have devices that could take time to repair, and users who only have an iPhone will not have to worry about using an Android phone, which can be quite complicated if you invest a lot in Apple applications. and ecosystem of services. Similarly, users will be able to use the familiar iOS interface while using a replacement device until their smartphone is repaired.



Offering the iPhone XR will give customers access to features like Face ID and faster processing, as well as dual SIM support. Customers who want to learn more about the loan system can read the company's iPhone Loan Agreement, which advises that the device will need to be returned after the company notifies them that their phone is repaired. The loaned device must be returned within 14 days of the pickup notification, once your device service is completed.