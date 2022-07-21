Now anyone can share clips from Twitter Spaces on Android and iOS

Twitter has announced that a new feature that allows you to extract a short audio clip from a Twitter space is rolling out widely on iOS and Android. Anyone in a space can make a clip, which then expires after 30 days. Although the feature is not currently available to Twitter web users, the platform says support is "on the way."



The clips are designed to make the content of Twitter's live audio feature more shareable on the platform, offering the best bits of a live audio stream without asking listeners to sit through the whole thing. process.



The feature's widespread rollout follows a more limited test that began in March. At the time, the ability to clip a space was only available to a small number of users on iOS, and even then, it was limited to hosts of a space rather than participants. Now that the feature is widely available to listeners, who inevitably outnumber hosts, it seems likely that we'll start to see many more viral clips of Spaces making the rounds on Twitter.

testing went well, we're rolling out clipping to everyone on iOS and Android ✂️ web on the way! pic.twitter.com/KEKaZvjNqJ — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 20, 2022

new mobile phone, tech news, apple news, new samsung, new technology, technology news, latest technology, new gadgets, latest technology news, science news, techreviews, latest tech news, new smartwatch, tech news today, technews, technology articles, technology news today, latest technologies, mobile review, latest computer technology, latest technology updatesTwitter is just the latest company to roll out support for clips to encourage people to share content on its platform. Clips from Twitch streams are perhaps the most popular example, but Amazon also lets you share clips from some of its shows on Prime Video, and YouTube has announced similar functionality in the past. With so much free content available to stream, clips like these offer a helpful sneak peek without you having to commit to watching a long video or live stream.

