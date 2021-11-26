Now Buy JioPhone Next Smartphone Without Registration - Find How

JioPhone Next, the Reliance Jio smartphone, is now available for sale on Reliance Digital, without any registration. The smartphone launched earlier this month and was available for purchase through JioMart, and buyers had to register to purchase the product. The JioPhone Next is Jio's first smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset and offers a 13-megapixel rear camera. The JioPhone Next has developed a partnership with Google and runs on the Pragati operating system with Android.



So, those who wanted to buy the JioPhone Next were supposed to register for the smartphone through JioMart or the Jio website. Buyers also had the option to sign up to buy the smartphone by sending a WhatsApp message to 70182-70182. After confirmation, users were asked to pick up their JioPhone Next at their nearest JioMart Digital store. Now, however, users do not need to register to purchase the Reliance Jio smartphone. Now, you can log into Reliance Digital to buy the JioPhone Next right away.



The JioPhone Next costs Rs 6,499 on Reliance Digital. Buyers can also take advantage of EMI options starting from as low as Rs 305.93 per month, including the data benefit. Reliance Digital also offers a 10 percent discount on Yes Bank credit cards and 7.5 percent on American Express credit cards. In addition, ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can benefit from a 5 percent discount on the JioPhone Next.



Other than Reliance Digital, JioPhone Next buyers can purchase the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 1,999, with the remainder of the amount paid in Easy EMI for the next 18 or 24 months. In addition, users can opt for plans that cost up to Rs 600 per month to purchase the JioPhone Next, which will also provide them with data and calling benefits throughout the period. You can check all the purchase options here.

