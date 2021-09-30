Now Get iPhone SE 2020 for Just Rs 18,000 on Flipkart; Find How

Apple's 'affordable' iPhone SE smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs 39,900) for the base 64GB storage model ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days on October 3. The other variants of the iPhone SE that debuted last year are retailing at Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage option Rs 40,999 for the 256GB option. The sale offers are part of the ongoing Flipkart Curtain Raiser offering deals on select smartphones and electronics. In particular, customers can reduce the price of the iPhone SE by taking advantage of some of the sale offers.

ICICI and Axis Bank credit card users will get up to Rs 1,500 as a refund on orders over Rs 5,000. On the other hand, debit card users from the same banks will get a refund of up to Rs 1,000. In case users want to trade in their old phones, Flipkart offers an exchange offer worth up to 15,000 rupees. One of the customers got around Rs 6,000 discount when exchanging an iPhone 7 (in working condition). That essentially brings the price of the iPhone SE down to Rs 18,499 with the additional offering from the bank. You should note that different phones have different values ​​on trade-in deals, and iOS devices generally get higher aftermarket value. A smartphone hovering over the iPhone 7 (in terms of specs, release date, etc.) can fetch more value during the trade-in offer. Flipkart lists this phone in black, red, and white colour options.

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and it remains one of the rare compact smartphones today. This display also takes advantage of features like True Tone, which adjusts the screen according to ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the Apple iPhone 11 line. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core neural engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two machine learning accelerators in the CPU, and a new controller. machine learning. There's also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging. In particular, the iPhone SE supports the latest iOS 15 updates.