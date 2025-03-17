Live
Nvidia GTC 2025: AI, GPU, and Quantum Computing Breakthroughs Expected
Nvidia’s GTC 2025 is set to unveil groundbreaking advancements in AI, GPUs, and quantum computing. Industry leaders and tech enthusiasts eagerly await major announcements from this highly anticipated event.
The highly anticipated Nvidia GTC 2025 conference kicks off this week in San Jose, bringing together industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and innovators. Running from Monday to Friday, the event is expected to showcase groundbreaking developments in AI, GPUs, robotics, and quantum computing.
Jensen Huang's Keynote: The Future of AI and Computing
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver a crucial keynote on Tuesday, where he will outline the company's advancements in AI and computing. According to a report from TechCrunch, Nvidia plans to highlight innovations in robotics, AI agents, sovereign AI, and the automotive sector. With over 1,000 sessions and 2,000 speakers, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge and insights.
Next-Gen GPUs: Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Series
Nvidia is known for major GPU announcements at GTC, and this year is no different. The company is expected to introduce the Blackwell B300 series, also referred to as Blackwell Ultra, featuring increased computing power and an expanded memory capacity of 288GB, making it ideal for large-scale AI applications. Additionally, the upcoming Rubin series, set for a 2026 release, is anticipated to deliver significant performance enhancements.
Quantum Computing Takes Center Stage
A dedicated "Quantum Day" at GTC 2025 will focus on the latest breakthroughs in quantum computing. Leading experts in the field will discuss the future of quantum applications, reflecting Nvidia’s growing investment in this cutting-edge technology.
Nvidia’s Market Dominance and Future Challenges
Despite facing hurdles such as overheating issues in early Blackwell models and U.S. export restrictions, Nvidia continues to lead the GPU market. The company recently reported a record-breaking revenue of $39.3 billion, with forecasts indicating a potential rise to $43 billion next quarter. While AMD is emerging as a strong competitor, Nvidia maintains a commanding 82% market share in GPUs.
As Nvidia GTC 2025 unfolds, the tech world eagerly awaits groundbreaking announcements that will shape the future of AI, computing, and quantum technology.