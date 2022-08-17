On Pixel 6 devices, you can't go back to Android 12 from Android 13

Android 13 rolled out to Google's Pixel phones, but if you want to flash the update on your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6A, with the company's custom Tensor chip, you cannot go back to Android 12 due to an update from the bootloader, according to a notice on Google's developer website.



"Warning: The Android 13 update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version," the notice reads. "After flashing an Android 13 build on these devices, you will not be able to flash older Android 12 builds."

Also, if you've been in the Android 13 beta testing pool and want to get out of the accelerated update cycle without wiping your device, usually a necessary step to get out of the queue, then this is the time to do it. Once your phone has been updated to the latest release version of Android, simply visit Google's beta site and unenroll. Whereas if you stay in the beta group, you'll get early access to test builds of future features for Android 13.

Android 13 brings some nice new features like improved customization tools and a new permission option to reduce notifications. Right now, the rollout is only rolling out to Pixels, but it's expected to hit devices from other carriers like Samsung and OnePlus later this year.