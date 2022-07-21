OnePlus 10T 5G to launch on August 3 in India

OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in India on August 3. OnePlus announced the development on its social media channel, and the launch event would be held in New York. That means the phone will also hit global markets, and the event will be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. on launch day. The OnePlus 10T 5G will launch just a few weeks after the debut of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.



The last smartphone from OnePlus to get the 'T' moniker was the OnePlus 8T, which was released in October 2020. The T-series used to be the most premium smartphone of that year, and we can expect the upcoming OnePlus 10T to get notable updates. But they are just speculation, and official information is still not confirmed.



We can expect the OnePlus 10T to retain Hasselblad-tuned cameras and 150W fast-charging support if the speculation is true. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G offers 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, while its toned-down version, the OnePlus 10R 5G, offers 150W fast charging.



As reported, the OnePlus 10T will get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centrally aligned hole punch for the single selfie camera. A render from tipster OnLeaks showed the cutout placement at the top centre instead of the top left, which we see on most OnePlus smartphones. The render also notes that there will be no alert slider, which the OnePlus 10R also lacks.

Another leak suggests that the OnePlus 10T will be the first OnePlus smartphone to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Other rumoured key features of the OnePlus 10T include 4,800 mAh, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Regarding pricing, we expect the OnePlus 10T to cost more than Rs 50,000 in India.