OnePlus 11 to launch in India soon; Find new features

OnePlus 11 is coming soon to India in the coming months. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 smartphone will go official on February 7 in India and the global market. Along with the OnePlus 11, the company is gearing up to introduce the truly wireless OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. Ahead of the launch, many important smartphone specifications and features have been officially confirmed. Let's look at the confirmed features that we will definitely see in the OnePlus 11.



Alert slider



While confirming the OnePlus 11 release date, the smartphone maker revealed that the alert slider is returning. The alert slider was removed from some of the latest OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 10T 5G. With the OnePlus 11, the company is bringing back the alert slider.

Hasselblad cameras



OnePlus revealed that it has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 11. Although we don't know the camera specifications till now, we can expect the camera performance to be top-notch considering the partnership with Hasselblad.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor



Through official teasers, the company earlier confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone would bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, currently the most powerful chipset on the market. The variants have yet to be confirmed, but the smartphone will likely offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage with expandable storage support.

Considering all three confirmed features, it's safe to assume that the OnePlus 11 will mainly focus on bringing a smoother user experience with top-notch cameras and performance. The smartphone is expected to be a huge upgrade over the OnePlus 11T.