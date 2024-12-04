OnePlus 13 Set to Launch in January 2025: Features, Specification, and Price

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in India in January 2025. This announcement, made via the company’s India website, has generated significant anticipation for the device, which promises cutting-edge features and premium specifications.

Launch Timeline and Availability

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, OnePlus India has enabled a "Notify Me" option for interested customers. The OnePlus 13 will arrive in three stunning colour variants: White Dew Dawn, Obsidian Secret Realm, and Blues Hour (Leather). There are also hints that the OnePlus 13R—possibly a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5—might debut alongside the main model.

Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13 was initially launched in China in October 2024, showcasing high-end specs designed to appeal to tech enthusiasts. Here’s a look at what the smartphone offers:

Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device comes with up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring exceptional performance for gaming and multitasking.

Display: The 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen boasts DisplayMate A++ certification, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid support, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making it a treat for gamers and media consumers alike.

Camera System: The rear camera setup features three 50MP sensors:

A Hasselblad-tuned 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS

A 50MP ultrawide lens

A 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

On the front, a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor ensures detailed selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging: A robust 6,000mAh battery powers the device, with 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and magnetic charging capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 also includes gaming enhancements like a custom graphics engine, runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, and features water resistance to round off its premium appeal.

Expected Price

In India, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to start at under Rs. 70,000 for the 12GB/256GB variant. For reference, the device was launched in China with a price tag of Rs. 52,300 (approximately CNY 4,499).

With its advanced specs and premium build, the OnePlus 13 aims to set a new benchmark in the flagship smartphone segment. The January 2025 launch will surely excite Indian customers eager for cutting-edge technology. Watch out for further updates as the official release approaches.