Live
- Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Puja Timings & Gold Buying Details
- Max Purcell accepts 18-month doping ban after admitting to breach
- Dance as a career: Exploring Opportunities in India
- Esha Deol marks 20 years since her jungle adventure with tigers during ‘Kaal’ shoot
- Tirumala to Host Major Festivals and Rituals in May 2025
- Mahesh Manjrekar Credits Maharashtra for the Success of Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava'
- Essential Features of a Financial Dashboard
- Cistern Maintenance Tips for Homeowners
- India, Egypt agree on closer collaboration for skill development
- Chandrababu and Lokesh hails Prakasam district Civil Services ranker
OnePlus 13s Launch: Expected Specs and Features to Look Out For
The OnePlus 13s is set to launch soon, featuring a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, dual 50MP cameras, and a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will soon introduce a 13s phone in India. The company has unveiled a dedicated product page for its latest smartphone.
The same phone was launched in China with a different name - OnePlus 13T - on April 24, 2025.
Available in two different colours, Pink an Blac, the OnePlus 13s design is similar to the OnePlus 13T.
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T. Here’s what we can expect from the OnePlus 13s based on the OnePlus 13T’s specs:
Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness.
Weight: 185 grams, with a thickness of 8.15mm.
Fingerprint Sensor: Optical sensor, IP65 water and dust resistance.
Performance:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Adreno 830 GPU.
RAM: 12/16GB LPDDR5X.
Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0.
Software:
ColorOS 15 (China variant).
OxygenOS 15 (global variant).
Camera:
Dual rear camera setup: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS.
Front camera: 16MP, 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Battery: 6,260mAh with 80W wired fast charging.
The OnePlus 13s is set to feature similar specifications to the OnePlus 13T, with minor design changes and adjustments for the Indian variant.