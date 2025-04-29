OnePlus 13s Launch: Expected Specs and Features to Look Out For

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will soon introduce a 13s phone in India. The company has unveiled a dedicated product page for its latest smartphone.

The same phone was launched in China with a different name - OnePlus 13T - on April 24, 2025.

Available in two different colours, Pink an Blac, the OnePlus 13s design is similar to the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T. Here’s what we can expect from the OnePlus 13s based on the OnePlus 13T’s specs:

Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness.

Weight: 185 grams, with a thickness of 8.15mm.

Fingerprint Sensor: Optical sensor, IP65 water and dust resistance.

Performance:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Adreno 830 GPU.

RAM: 12/16GB LPDDR5X.

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0.

Software:

ColorOS 15 (China variant).

OxygenOS 15 (global variant).

Camera:

Dual rear camera setup: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS.

Front camera: 16MP, 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Battery: 6,260mAh with 80W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 13s is set to feature similar specifications to the OnePlus 13T, with minor design changes and adjustments for the Indian variant.







