OnePlus 15R Goes on Sale in India: Big Battery, New Snapdragon Chip, and a Camera Trade-Off

The OnePlus 15R has officially gone on sale in India today, expanding the company’s premium smartphone lineup and giving buyers another “value flagship” option to consider. Launched alongside the OnePlus 15, the new 15R sits comfortably between the full-fledged flagship and the Nord series, aiming to balance performance, endurance, and price. While it brings several notable upgrades, it also makes a clear compromise in the camera department. Here are the seven most important things to know about the OnePlus 15R as its first sale begins.

To start with, the OnePlus 15R closely mirrors the flagship OnePlus 15 in both design and software experience. Visually, the phone looks nearly identical to its premium sibling and runs the same version of OxygenOS, delivering the familiar, clean OnePlus interface. Although its size and weight are similar to the Nord 5, the 15R uses more premium materials, making it feel slightly more refined in hand.

The display is another strong point, though not without limitations. The phone sports a large 6.83-inch LTPS Super AMOLED screen with a sharp 1.5K resolution. It supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz, but this top-tier number is limited to a handful of supported games. In everyday use, the display generally operates at 120Hz. Since it is an LTPS panel rather than LTPO, the refresh rate cannot drop to 1Hz for better power efficiency, with 60Hz being the lowest option.

Performance on the OnePlus 15R is driven by the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it the first smartphone to debut this processor. While it is tuned slightly lower than the Elite variant, it still offers performance comparable to last year’s flagship devices. Day-to-day tasks feel smooth, gaming performance is strong, and OnePlus has included a new 360-degree cooling system. However, some heating can still be noticed during long gaming sessions.

Battery life is easily the phone’s biggest highlight. The OnePlus 15R packs a massive 7,400mAh battery, even larger than the one on the OnePlus 15. In real-world usage, this translates to excellent endurance, with up to two days of moderate use and around a day and a half under heavy usage. Charging is handled by 80W SuperVOOC technology, which is slower than the flagship’s 120W charging but remains fast enough for most users.

Cameras are where the OnePlus 15R takes a noticeable step back. The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The absence of a telephoto camera is a downgrade, especially since last year’s 13R included one. While the main camera performs well in terms of detail, contrast, and colour, the lack of zoom versatility may disappoint photography enthusiasts.

On the durability front, OnePlus has not cut corners. The 15R comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, nearly matching the flagship model. It also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking. Instead of Corning glass, however, the phone uses OnePlus’ custom Panda glass, which may offer slightly less drop protection.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 15R is available in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 47,999, while the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model costs Rs 52,999. With an instant Rs 3,000 discount on Axis and HDFC bank cards, the effective starting price drops to Rs 44,999. Buyers also receive free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth Rs 2,299 as a launch offer. The phone is now available via Amazon India starting December 22.