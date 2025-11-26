OnePlus 15R to Debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India on December 17

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its popular R-series lineup with the upcoming OnePlus 15R, which is set for its India debut on December 17. The company has officially announced that the new smartphone will be the first device worldwide to launch with Qualcomm’s freshly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, bringing a significant performance jump to the affordable flagship segment.

Often praised for striking the right balance between price and power, the OnePlus R series has attracted users looking for near-flagship capabilities without stretching their budgets. With the OnePlus 15R, the brand appears ready to strengthen that promise. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC—Qualcomm’s latest addition to its high-end lineup. Positioned just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that fuels the OnePlus 15, this new chipset aims to deliver premium-level performance at a more accessible price point.

According to OnePlus, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 brings substantial improvements over its predecessor. The company claims a 36% boost in CPU performance, an 11% improvement in GPU power, and a remarkable 46% enhancement in AI capabilities when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the OnePlus 13R. These upgrades set the stage for a much faster and more efficient user experience.

In a press release, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, highlighted the strong partnership with Qualcomm in bringing this technology to consumers. He said, "We've worked closely with Qualcomm to ensure the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform is optimised for our users, and I'm excited to see how our users take to the OnePlus 15R when it launches later this year."

What the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Brings

Qualcomm positions the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 as a “flagship killer,” designed to offer top-tier capabilities at a relatively lower cost compared to the top-of-the-line 8 Elite Gen 5. Built on an advanced 3nm process, the chipset shares several high-end features with its more powerful sibling. This includes the sliced Adreno 840 GPU featuring Frame Motion Engine 3.0 support. However, the 8 Gen 5 does miss out on the Adreno High-Performance Memory (HPM) available in the Elite model. The chipset also carries forward the X80 5G Modem-RF system from last year's flagship, ensuring robust connectivity.

What to Expect from the OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T. If these leaks hold true, the device could feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and a massive 8,000mAh battery—a significant bump for heavy users. The smartphone is expected to sport a dual-camera setup and will be available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colour options. The device will also match the rugged protection of the OnePlus 15 with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering high-level resistance to dust and water.

Possible Pricing

While official pricing details remain under wraps, expectations hint at a slight increase compared to the OnePlus 13R, which launched at ₹42,999. With upgraded hardware and next-gen silicon, a price revision seems likely.

The OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be one of the most exciting value-flagships of the year, especially with its global-first Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 debut.