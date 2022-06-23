OnePlus Nord 2T spotted on official website; To launch on July 1

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to make its debut in India soon. Recently the device was launched in Europe but the company did not make an announcement for the Indian market. While there is no confirmation about the launch of the device yet, PassionateGeekz has spotted it on the official India website. This confirms that the Nord 2T is on its way. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims on Twitter that OnePlus' new mid-range phone will launch in India on July 1. It was earlier rumoured that it would be released at the end of June. Now it seems that OnePlus has changed the date.

The cited source claims that the OnePlus Nord 2T may go on sale on July 5. The tipster has also revealed the price of the phone. He claims that the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone will start at Rs 28,999, which will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company is expected to offer a 12GB RAM + 256GB model, which is said to cost Rs 33,999 in India.

The 5G device is likely to have similar specifications to the European model. This is a minor update to the original OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. The OnePlus Nord 2T is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has support for 80W fast charging. OnePlus currently offers this technology only with the OnePlus 10R smartphone. The previous model of the Nord came with 65W fast charging.

Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery, rather than a 5,000mAh unit typically found in most mid-range phones these days. The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.53-inch screen that works with Full HD + resolution. This one has an AMOLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. Cornthe ing Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen. The mid-range device has stereo speakers and an alert slider.

There's a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Up front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for capturing selfies and making video calls.