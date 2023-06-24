OnePlus Nord 3 tipped on Amazon: Expected price and specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be announced in India in the coming days. The company recently confirmed this in a blog post, and now the device is listed on Amazon with the trailer, saying the 5G phone is coming soon. The listing only reveals a few things about the OnePlus phone.



The OnePlus Nord 3 is confirmed to retain the company's signature alert slider feature, a familiar attribute found on select OnePlus devices. It will have a square design and rounded corners. The phone will be available in a light green colour, according to the teaser. The company claims the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone will offer users "smooth" and "fast" performance. But it has yet to reveal the chipset's name that will power the device. Fortunately, the leaks have given some insight in terms of specifications. Here's everything we know so far based on the leaks.

OnePlus Nord 3: Leaked specifications

So far, rumours have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 could come with a 6.74-inch display with a 1.5K resolution. As with its previous Nord-series models, it is expected to use an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the device is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a high-end chipset already seen in the OnePlus Pad recently launched by OnePlus. If this turns out to be accurate, users can expect exceptional performance; however, the brand has yet to provide any official confirmation.

As for its camera setup, the OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. The 5G phone is expected to offer a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 3: Expected price in India

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000 in India. The company's original Nord series phones are aimed at those who have a budget in a similar price range, so the next-generation phone is also expected to cost less than Rs 30,000.