OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to Launch in March 2022 in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will reportedly launch in India in February or March. However, according to 91Mobiles with insider Yogesh Brar, the phone will not launch in India in January, speculated by some leaks. Previously, the same publication had noted that the phone would debut in the first quarter of 2022 without specifying details. Even now, the exact release date remains unclear. OnePlus is also set to confirm the information on the phone.



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, as the name suggests, will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE that launched earlier this year. The phone is designed specifically for budget-minded customers, and the new device is likely to be built with the same factors in mind. According to its supposed renders, the Nord CE 2 5G will carry a rectangular rear camera module with three patches. In addition, the phone will supposedly feature a flat AMOLED panel with a punched hole cutout on the front. However, we may get a plastic body to keep the price down. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can carry a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate in terms of specs. Under the hood, there could be a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM to power the phone.



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can feature a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Lastly, there could be a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone can be priced at less than Rs 30,000. The original OnePlus Nord CE debuted with a starting price of Rs 27,999 earlier this year.

Similarly, OnePlus will launch the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China in January 2022. The phone is likely to debut in other markets in March. Recently, it was revealed that the Pro model would include the new generation LTPO 2.0 display for a smoother viewing experience.