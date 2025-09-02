OnePlus Pad 3 Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, and Key Features Revealed

OnePlus has officially confirmed the price and sale details of its latest flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, for the Indian market. Unveiled globally earlier this year in June, the tablet will now be available for Indian buyers starting September 5, 2025.

The company has priced the new device at ₹47,999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the higher-end model featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will cost ₹52,999. Buyers will be able to choose between two elegant colour finishes — Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. The Pad 3 will be sold through leading online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus online store, along with select offline retail outlets across the country.

To make the launch more attractive, OnePlus has announced special benefits for early customers. Those purchasing the tablet between September 5 and 7 will receive a free Stylo 2 stylus or a folio case. Additionally, bank offers will bring down the effective starting price to ₹42,999 for the base model, giving buyers an extra incentive to upgrade.

Performance and Hardware

The OnePlus Pad 3 is designed to compete with flagship tablets from global brands. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and productivity performance. Depending on the variant, it offers up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, making it a powerhouse for heavy users.

Display and Design

The tablet sports a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 3392 pixels. It supports an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a 540Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Certified with TUV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0, the screen is optimized for comfortable long-duration usage. With a unique 7:5 aspect ratio and nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, the display is tailored for reading, browsing, and productivity tasks.

Despite packing a large battery, the Pad 3 is remarkably sleek, measuring just 5.97mm in thickness and weighing 675 grams.

Cameras and Audio

For everyday photography and document scanning, the tablet is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, while the 8-megapixel front camera is designed for selfies and video calls. Audio is another highlight, with an eight-speaker setup delivering immersive sound for entertainment and work.

Software and AI Features

On the software front, the tablet runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. It also integrates AI-driven features such as Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini support, offering smarter usability. Security is handled via face unlock.

Battery and Charging

Powering the device is a 12,140mAh battery, supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims the Pad 3 can last up to 72 days on standby and can be fully charged in about 92 minutes.

With its mix of performance-driven hardware, premium display, AI-powered features, and strong battery life, the OnePlus Pad 3 is positioned as a serious competitor in the premium tablet segment in India.