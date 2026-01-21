OnePlus Reassures India Market Amid Shutdown Rumours, Says Operations Running “As Usual”

OnePlus has firmly dismissed speculation about its future in India, stating that its operations in the country are continuing without disruption. The clarification comes after online reports suggested that the smartphone brand was being gradually shut down as part of a broader restructuring by its parent company, OPPO.

Addressing the growing uncertainty, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu took to X to counter what he described as misinformation. He assured users and partners that the company remains fully operational in the Indian market. Emphasising brand continuity, he reiterated OnePlus’ long-standing slogan by adding, “Never Settle.” While this statement was specific to India, no similar clarification has yet been issued for other global markets.

The rumours gained traction following a report by Android Headlines, which claimed that OnePlus was being quietly scaled back worldwide. According to the report, OnePlus shipments declined sharply in 2024, and several products were shelved. Among the reportedly cancelled devices were the second-generation foldable OnePlus Open 2 and a compact flagship believed to be called the OnePlus 15s. The report also suggested that teams in the US and Europe had been downsized, with greater control shifting to China, resulting in fewer product launches and a subdued presence in Western markets.

Android Headlines drew parallels between OnePlus and OPPO’s recent restructuring of Realme, where teams were merged and operations streamlined. While OPPO framed those changes as a move toward better coordination, the report characterised them as cost-cutting measures, implying that OnePlus could be undergoing a similar consolidation process.

However, a contrasting view was presented by Android Central, which described the situation as less severe. Rather than a shutdown, the publication suggested that OPPO is narrowing OnePlus’ focus by trimming its product portfolio and prioritising select devices. It noted that OnePlus has not introduced a Nord-series phone in the US for over two years, despite the range previously outperforming flagship models there. Recent devices such as the OnePlus 15 and 15R were also said to face stiff competition from Chinese rivals, particularly in camera performance.

Market dynamics appear to vary significantly by region. In the US, OnePlus continues to sell smartphones, but without telecom carrier partnerships, limiting sales to unlocked devices. Android Central linked this restrained presence to geopolitical tensions between the US and China, suggesting OPPO may be deliberately limiting OnePlus’ exposure in Western markets.

India, however, remains a different story. Despite some retail challenges and a softer presence in the premium segment last year, India continues to be OnePlus’ strongest market. According to Android Central, the country accounts for a substantial share of the brand’s sales and revenue, supported by consistent Nord demand and frequent high-profile launch events.

Industry experts also urge caution. IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani told Android Central that he has seen no evidence of OnePlus shutting down. While he acknowledged reduced marketing visibility and fading “flagship killer” positioning, he noted that OPPO is unlikely to abandon India, which contributes well over half of OnePlus’ annual sales.

For now, OnePlus maintains that business in India is steady, even as questions remain about its evolving global strategy.



