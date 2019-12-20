Onida Fire TV Edition Goes on Sale at Amazon for Rs 12,999

From today, Amazon's much-awaited Fire TV Edition smart TVs in partnership with Onida goes on sale and customers can order for it on Amazon.in. The Onida Fire TV Edition has Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch their favourite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more. The Onida Fire TV Edition comes with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and one earphone port to enable customers to seamlessly connect DTH or cable set-top boxes, gaming consoles, soundbars, and home theatre systems. The TVs, come in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD (1080p) models, feature Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for a superior sound experience. The Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs are available for customers at an initial price of Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for the 43-inch model with attractive cashback, from today onwards.

With Alexa Voice Remote included, the new TVs make it even easier to launch apps, search for favourite movies and TV shows, play music, switch inputs between on-demand and live TV, control smart home devices, access thousands of Alexa Skills, and more. Say, "Alexa, find comedies", "Alexa, watch Mirzapur" or "Alexa, play music videos on YouTube".

With the Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs, customers can ask Alexa to search for and watch from a vast catalogue of streaming TV shows and movies from Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Sony LIV, Sun Nxt and more. Fire TV and Alexa are always getting smarter. You can pair Fire TV Edition TV with any Echo device for a truly hands-free voice experience.